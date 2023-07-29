Belville Board of Commissioners announces extension of Highway 133 near Town Hall

BELVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Belville Board of Commissioners has announced that next week will be the start of upgrades to NC Highway 133 near the Belville Town Hall by extending it just past Old River Road.

To honor the efforts of Bellville, the NCDOT, Wilmington Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization, Chatham Civil Contracting, and AECOM, the town is hosting a ceremony on Monday, July 31, at 11 a.m. at the Belville Town Hall.

“The Commissioners and I are committed to helping our businesses thrive and promoting safety for all who travel through Belville,” said Mayor Allen. “We are working diligently with our partners to make sure this important task is completed. These road improvements literally lay the groundwork for a thriving future expansion of our road system.”

The upgrade will also include installing a multi-use path and a crosswalk at the Blackwell Road intersection.

“This project is a very important mission for the Town of Belville and the North Carolina Department of Transportation. While working as a team with the Town of Belville, we were all successful on funding, designing, and awarding this project and are looking forward to its completion,” Chad Kimes, Division Engineer for NCDOT’s Division 3, said.

