Wilmington police to receive protective vests for K9 units from charity

K9 Marian and K9 Stanley
K9 Marian and K9 Stanley(Wilmington Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police Department is expecting a delivery of two bullet and stab protective vests for K9s Marian and Stalney to come within the next 8 to 10 weeks.

Both vests are thanks to a charitable donation from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. and will be embroidered with the sentiment ‘In memory of K9 Sultan - EOW 6 /10/23.’

“The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate,” Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. wrote in a press release.

For more information and to learn about volunteer opportunities please call 508-824-6978 or visit Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.’s website here. You can also mail your contribution to P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA 02718.

