Wilmington to play host to Fire Prevention and Safety Symposium next week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The 33rd annual Fire Prevention and Safety Symposium taking place at the Hotel Ballast in Wilmington from July 31 to Aug. 2.

“This year’s symposium promises to be a significant gathering of distinguished professionals from across the nation,” a news release from the N.C. Department of Insurance states. “State fire marshals from across the country and their designates will converge in Wilmington to participate in informative sessions, engage in networking opportunities and share the latest insights and advancements in fire prevention and safety.”

Before the official opening ceremonies, festivities will begin Sunday, July 30, with a “Welcome to NC” pig pickin’ event on the deck of the historic USS Battleship North Carolina.

“We are delighted to host the 33rd annual Fire Prevention and Safety Symposium in Wilmington,” said State Fire Marshal Mike Causey. “This event serves as a vital platform for state fire marshals and their designates to come together, exchange knowledge and best practices, and collectively work toward enhancing fire safety across our nation.”

On Monday, July 31, at 9:30 am, the official opening ceremonies will begin, featuring notable fire dignitaries from across the nation.

“Attendees will hear from Michael DesRoches, president of the National Association of State Fire Marshals, Chief Tonya Hoover, deputy chief of the U.S. Fire Administration, and Chief Donna Black, president of the International Association of Fire Chiefs,” a news release states. “North Carolina dignitaries attending this event include Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, OSFM Chief State Fire Marshal Brian Taylor, Wilmington Fire Chief Steve Mason and New Hanover Fire and Rescue Chief Donnie Hall.”

Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in educational sessions, workshops and panel discussions led by industry experts. Topics of discussion will “include the latest fire prevention techniques, advancements in safety technologies, emergency response strategies and community outreach initiatives.”

For more information about the symposium, call 800-634-7854.

