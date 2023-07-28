‘We market Southeastern North Carolina; we do not market Northeastern South Carolina’: Brunswick County Commissioner talks about move to Wilmington’s Metropolitan Statistical Area

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The fastest growing county in Southeastern North Carolina has a new home tonight. After a decade of being tied in with Myrtle Beach, the federal government moved Brunswick County back into Wilmington’s Metropolitan Statistical Area. That means the county has more social and economic ties to SENC than across the state line.

“People are finding us. You look at our real estate market, people want to live here. You look at our tourism numbers, people want to visit here. So, I think it’s all positive,” Brunswick County Commissioner Frank Williams said. “We market Southeastern North Carolina; we do not market Northeastern South Carolina.”

The change was made by the Office of Management and Budget.

This move is something that he and other local leaders have been pushing for for years.

“We’ve been talking about [it for] as long as I’ve been a commissioner . . . You know, it happened shortly after I got elected,” Williams said. “I mean, to me, it would seem like there ought to be some way when there’s that much of a local outcry and the numbers are that close to do what makes sense as opposed to what somebody who’s never been to Brunswick County thinks ought to be done.”

Commissioner Williams says from a real estate and business standpoint—being in the Wilmington metro just makes sense. He also says from an economic development standpoint—there’s a big focus on UNC Wilmington and the Port of Wilmington.

“If they’re looking at Brunswick County, they’re looking at us as part of the Wilmington area, because that’s where we fit. Now, if it were a tourism perspective, it might be Myrtle Beach, you know, that could be the con, but I don’t think we have to promote Brunswick County as much from a tourism perspective, people that find us, they just found us naturally. But from an industrial recruitment perspective, and for a lot of the things that happen with state funding, it makes sense for us to be in the Wilmington MSA,” Williams said.

And Williams said he doesn’t think this change will hurt Brunswick County at all.

“I can’t imagine what it will,” Williams said. “Now there may be others who have a different perspective. But for me, it’s a 100% positive move. I’m excited about the fact that we are finally back in the MSA where I felt we belonged all along.”

