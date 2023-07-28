UNCW professor to receive Joseph Grinnell Award for outstanding contribution in mammalogy

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNCW’s Dr. Brian Arbogast in the Department of Biology and Marine Biology has received the American Society of Mammalogists 2023 Joseph Grinnell Award.

The award honors those who have contributed extensively to teaching, public education, and stewardship in mammalogy for at least a decade.

“This award is especially meaningful to me for several reasons,” said Dr. Arbogast. “First, I believe that the legacy we leave behind as professors is primarily people—namely, the students we encourage and inspire to go onto do great things themselves. Second, ASM has been my “home” scientific society for 30 years, ever since I began graduate school. And thirdly, three of my most influential mentors—Peter Weigl (Wake Forest University), Mark Hafner (Louisiana State University) and the late Tim Lawlor (Humboldt State University) are previous recipients of the Joseph Grinnell Award. It is a true honor to be in their company.”

Arbogast’s research consists of ‘biodiversity exploration and conservation of mammals of the Sumaco Volcano region in the eastern Andes of Ecuador; the evolution, biogeography and conservation of gliding mammals; and conservation genetics of endangered species in the southeastern U.S.’

He previously won the 2022 Award for Excellence in Teaching from the UNC Board of Governors and was the recipient of the UNCW Distinguished Teaching Professorship in 2019. He was also named the chair of the Conservation Committee of the American Society of Mammalogists.

