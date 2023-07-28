Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Taylor Swift fans cause seismic activity during Seattle concerts

FILE - Singer Taylor Swift performs on stage in a concert at Wembley Stadium on June 22, 2018,...
FILE - Singer Taylor Swift performs on stage in a concert at Wembley Stadium on June 22, 2018, in London.(Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 5:10 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Taylor Swift wasn’t joking in her hit “Shake it off.”

There was a whole lot of shaking going on during her shows in Seattle on July 22 and July 23.

A seismologist determined Swift’s shows at Lumen Field on Saturday and Sunday caused the seismic equivalent of a 2.3 magnitude earthquake.

And that’s a new record.

The “Swiftquake” beat out the famous 2011 “Beastquake,” which was the record at the time.

That’s when Seattle Seahawks fans erupted after an impressive touchdown by Marshawn Lynch, affectionately known as “Beast Mode,” causing the equivalent of a magnitude 2.0 earthquake.

There happens to be a seismometer next to the stadium, and Jackie Caplan-Auerbach, a geology professor at Western Washington University, decided to compare the seismic activity and determined the Swift shake is the clear champion.

A seismologist determined Taylor Swift's shows at Seattle's Lumen Field caused the seismic...
A seismologist determined Taylor Swift's shows at Seattle's Lumen Field caused the seismic equivalent of a 2.3 magnitude earthquake.(Jackie Caplan-Auerbach)

It might not be the fairest fight, as the “Beastquake” lasted about a minute, while the seismic activity during Swift’s concerts lasted several hours and she had a considerably larger audience.

It also turns out The Weeknd’s concert in August 2022 was also louder than the “Beastquake,” but only slightly.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darryl Gregory Warren
911 callers say it looked like WPD officer intentionally struck pedestrian
From left to right: Merax C. Dockery, Ivan R. Garcia and Tanner J. Kaltenberg
Autopsy indicates carbon monoxide poisoning caused death of three Marines found dead in Pender Co.
From left to right. Top row: Donald Hawkins, Rashaad Rogers, Amari Montgomery. Bottom row:...
Wilmington police arrest eight after finding drugs during recent traffic stops
James Donelle Gause
Wilmington man found guilty of statutory rape, indecent liberties with children
Green water spotted at Wrightsville Beach in July 2023
“It’s not what I want to do”: Man responsible for green dye in Wrightsville Beach waterway says Coast Guard is to blame

Latest News

Walker Jenkins, the former South Brunswick High star and #5 pick in the MLB draft by the...
Walker Jenkins: The talented teenager who is determined to be baseball’s best (“1on1 with Jon Evans” podcast)
Congress is getting ready to head out of town for recess, but the stalemate over military...
Tuberville remains firm on military holds, Biden reacts
Peaches Stergo, left, leaves Manhattan federal court, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in New York...
Florida woman who stole nearly $3 million from Holocaust survivor gets over 4 years in prison
FILE - Taylor Schabusiness strangled a former boyfriend, sexually abused him and dismembered...
Green Bay woman wasn’t mentally ill when she killed and dismembered former boyfriend, jury finds