Shallotte woman wins $100,000 from lottery ticket during break from yardwork

Jodi Owens of Shallotte
Jodi Owens of Shallotte(NC Education Lottery)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Shallotte resident Jodi Owens won $100,000 from a lottery ticket recently, per the N.C. Education Lottery.

“Owens, a retired nurse practitioner who worked with the elderly for 25 years, said she took a break from doing yardwork to run out and grab some dog food. She stopped at the Civietown Mini Mart on Holden Beach Road in Shallotte for a Black Titanium ticket on the way, then returned home to scratch her ticket,” an NCEL announcement states.

She claimed her prize on Friday, July 28, and took home $71,259 after withholdings.

“I’m gonna pay my mortgage off and pay my car off,” she said. “I’m thinking about getting a manicure/pedicure too!”

