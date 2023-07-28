WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Meet this week’s Pets of the Week - Canary and Finch.

These two male kittens are about 2 months old and are with Feline Matchmakers.

Their feral mom was living in the backyard of a Wilmington home. Feline Matchmakers was alerted by a neighbor, who also is a previous adopter.

With the help of Anna at Kitty Pawtrol, they took in the mom with her seven kittens.

For information on how to adopt them, you can go to www.felinematchmakers.org.

