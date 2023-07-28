NCDOT announces repaving and other improvements on I-40 in New Hanover, Pender counties

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Department of Transportation shared details on upcoming work on over a dozen miles of I-40 in an announcement Friday.

“The $19.5 million contract includes paving the interstate between mile marker 420 to mile marker 408 at N.C. 210. Bridges along I-40, including over NE Cape Fear River, a railroad track, Holly Shelter Road and Gordon Road, will also be improved. Preservation work includes installing new bridge deck riding surface and expansion joints and repairs to concrete barriers,” an NCDOT announcement states.

ST Wooten Corp. from Wilson will begin construction as early as this fall, and it is expected to take about two years.

“This project will connect to another paving contract expected to wrap up by the end of the year. Currently, I-40 is being paved from U.S. 117 (mile marker 388) to N.C. 210,” the announcement continues.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.