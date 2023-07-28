Senior Connect
National Association of Counties adopts PFAS resolution brought by NHC

(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County announced Friday that a policy resolution regarding PFAS was adopted by the National Association of Counties.

The policy, brought by NHC, supports the enforcement of PFAS regulation and legislation for clean drinking water.

“While PFAS continues to impact our county and region, we know this issue is not isolated to our community alone, that’s why it was important to us, as Commissioners, that this be brought forth at a national level,” said Board of Commissioners Chair Bill Rivenbark. “There is still much to be done in terms of understanding the long-term impacts of PFAS, but we remain committed to supporting legislation and enforcement that regulates these forever chemicals and aims to keep all communities safe.”

It was officially adopted as part of the NACo’s Policy Resolutions and Platform Changes for 2023.

“The policy, which focuses on addressing potential health and environmental threats caused by per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), notes that NACo will continue to support efforts by the federal government and other agencies to study the impacts of these compounds and urges the federal government to work with state and local governments when considering potential legislation and regulatory actions related to PFAS,” a NHC announcement states.

You can learn about drinking water safety efforts on the county’s website.

