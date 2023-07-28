Senior Connect
Man convicted on drug charges after 2022 incident involving 321 bags of heroin and fentanyl mix

(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man from Wilmington was sentenced to 11 years and eight months in federal prison on Friday, July 28, in connection to a 2022 incident.

Jarrod Eugene Davis, 42, pleaded guilty on April 26 to possession with intent to distribute a quantity of fentanyl and heroin, possession of a firearm in the furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

“According to court documents and other information presented in court, Wilmington Police Department officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation on April 13, 2022, where they located the defendant and attempted to speak to him. The defendant initially fled on foot from law enforcement, but he was quickly apprehended by officers. A search of the defendant revealed $982 in United States Currency. Officers backtracked the defendant’s path of flight and found a “fanny pack” containing 321 bags of a mixture of fentanyl and heroin and a loaded Taurus 9mm handgun underneath the “fanny pack”,” states an announcement from U.S. Attorney Michael Easley for Eastern District of N.C.

“Additionally, officers located a spent 9mm shell casing in the area where the initial contact was made with the defendant. Forensic testing revealed the defendant’s fingerprint on the magazine of the handgun and determined the spent shell casing found on the scene was fired from the 9mm Taurus handgun. At the time of this offense, the defendant was on post-release supervision after being released from prison on December 4, 2021, after serving a 76 to 104-month prison sentence for possessing a firearm by a convicted felon and being a habitual felon,” the announcement continues.

He has over thirty convictions, including fourteen felonies, and he was sentenced to 94-122 months in prison in 2003 after shooting Wilmington police officers.

“We are prioritizing the prosecution of shooters and violent repeat offenders like this defendant, who sow fear and push deadly narcotics into our communities. I am grateful to local law enforcement and district attorneys for prioritizing these cases through our Violent Crime Action Plan (VCAP),” said U.S. Attorney Michael Easley.

