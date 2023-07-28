First Alert Forecast: stressful heat indices stick around...

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Nice to see you this final Friday of July! Expect today to have similar vibes to Thursday in the low to mid 90s, except weak low pressure to the south could sponsor an uptick in cloud coverage. The 84-degree surf will harbor a low to moderate rip current risk.

The weekend will have temperatures in the middle 90s and heat index values possibly eclipsing even more stressful benchmarks like 104, 106, etc. The chance for a cooling, drenching, and electric storm will hover at low through Saturday before climbing to medium Sunday, so please stay alert. Isolated to scattered showers and storms continue through much of next week as highs dip slightly into the upper 80s and lower 90s.

New tropical storm formation is possible near or north of the Caribbean islands next week. As of now, the Carolinas or North America face no definable tropical threats. The season is still young; visit, read, and heed wect.com/hurricane now in case tropical systems start to threaten later.

