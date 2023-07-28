Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

First Alert Forecast: stressful heat indices stick around...

By Claire Fry
Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Nice to see you this final Friday of July! Expect today to have similar vibes to Thursday in the low to mid 90s, except weak low pressure to the south could sponsor an uptick in cloud coverage. The 84-degree surf will harbor a low to moderate rip current risk.

The weekend will have temperatures in the middle 90s and heat index values possibly eclipsing even more stressful benchmarks like 104, 106, etc. The chance for a cooling, drenching, and electric storm will hover at low through Saturday before climbing to medium Sunday, so please stay alert. Isolated to scattered showers and storms continue through much of next week as highs dip slightly into the upper 80s and lower 90s.

New tropical storm formation is possible near or north of the Caribbean islands next week. As of now, the Carolinas or North America face no definable tropical threats. The season is still young; visit, read, and heed wect.com/hurricane now in case tropical systems start to threaten later.

Catch your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darryl Gregory Warren
911 callers say it looked like WPD officer intentionally struck pedestrian
From left to right: Merax C. Dockery, Ivan R. Garcia and Tanner J. Kaltenberg
Autopsy indicates carbon monoxide poisoning caused death of three Marines found dead in Pender Co.
From left to right. Top row: Donald Hawkins, Rashaad Rogers, Amari Montgomery. Bottom row:...
Wilmington police arrest eight after finding drugs during recent traffic stops
James Donelle Gause
Wilmington man found guilty of statutory rape, indecent liberties with children
Green water spotted at Wrightsville Beach in July 2023
“It’s not what I want to do”: Man responsible for green dye in Wrightsville Beach waterway says Coast Guard is to blame

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast for Thu. evening Jul. 27, 2023.
First Alert Forecast: triple digit heat index values to stay
Your First Alert Forecast for Thu. evening Jul. 27, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast for Thu. evening Jul. 27, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Thu. morning, July 27, 2023...
Your First Alert Forecast from Thu. morning, July 27, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast for Wed. evening Jul. 26, 2023.
First Alert Forecast: some life in the tropics as heat rolls on at home