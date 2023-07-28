Ex-wife of officer accused of crashing into pedestrian motioned for domestic violence protective order against him

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Court documents indicate that Wilmington Police Department Officer Darryl Warren had a motion for a domestic violence protective order filed against him by his ex-wife.

The accusations from his ex-wife and an argument at a youth football game took place recently, but charges reported by Port City Daily date back to the early and mid-’00s.

Warren was charged with driving while impaired and reckless driving after, according to Highway Patrol and 911 callers, he struck a pedestrian on Tuesday, July 25. A State Highway Patrol trooper said that he and the pedestrian knew each other, and one caller referred to the woman as “his girlfriend.”

He has since been put on paid administrative leave and is under an internal investigation.

Accusations from Warren’s ex-wife

Per court documents, Warren’s ex-wife filed a motion for the order in July 2022, aiming to legally prevent Warren from assaulting, following, harassing, or interfering with her or her children.

The motion claimed that he was responsible for picking up one of their kids from a trampoline park. It says she ended up picking up the child and taking him home, but Warren showed up at her home after she had asked him not to.

“He was banging/kicking the door. Threatening myself and the other adult in the home,” the motion states.

Per the motion, she called law enforcement and New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded; it says that several children were in the home when the argument took place and heard him yelling, cussing, and making threats.

The motion was denied by Judge R. Russell Davis because she “failed to prove grounds for issuance of a domestic violence protective order.”

WECT reached out to Warren’s ex-wife.

She did not deny any of the reports of a history of abuse but did not want to make any statements due to her fear of her ex-husband’s retaliation.

A reported argument during a youth football game at Veterans Park

Another incident involved a reported argument at Veterans Park on March 25, 2023, during a youth football game. NHCSO Lt. Jerry Brewer said that a fight took place between two men and that Warren was attempting to break up the fight. Reports were made of a man brandishing a gun during this incident, but the NHCSO couldn’t confirm if the gun was out during the fight.

By the time deputies arrived, Brewer says Warren didn’t have a gun. A man claimed that Warren chased him, but authorities couldn’t prove it, and Brewer says he declined an offer from deputies to file a complaint.

However, Port City Daily reported on Friday that 911 records indicate Warren got angry at a coach during the game, leading to other parents attempting to calm him down. Those records indicated that up to five people may have been involved and that one caller said it was a single man who was fighting other people.

Per PCD reporting, police say there was an internal affairs investigation in the incident, but those details are not public record.

Previous criminal charges

Port City Daily also reported that, back in 2002, he was charged in Durham for resisting a public officer and simple possession of schedule VI controlled substances which the district attorney “dismissed without leave.” PCD says he was charged with felony breaking and entering later that year, a charge which he pleaded guilty to after it was reduced to a misdemeanor.

Per PCD, the DA also dismissed a charge of felony possession of a stolen firearm in 2005 and a charge of making a threatening phone call to a male in 2006.

PCD says he moved to Wilmington in 2014 and became a Wrightsville Beach Police Department officer in 2015. Then in 2020, he began working for the Wilmington Police Department.

