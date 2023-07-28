City set to start using former Thermo Fisher 1,022-space parking deck for special events

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington will consider having parking company Pivot of NC operate the city’s new 1,022-space parking deck at a meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

The parking deck was acquired as part of the $68 million Thermo Fisher property purchase. The amendment will be for $587,957 for the first fiscal year, which includes management of the 1,022-space deck and the 240-space deck under the office building which will be for building tenants and city employees.

The city plans to use the deck for only special events and building tenants starting on Aug. 6 for the Slightly Stoopid and Sublime with Rome concert at Live Oak Bank Pavilion. However, the proposal says it will likely take until the early fall for daily public paid parking to begin due to the required technology not yet being installed.

Once it does open for public paid parking on a daily basis, the city’s budget lists the prices as:

Monthly Unreserved Single Space Rate: $100/month

Monthly Reserved Single Space Rate: $175/month

Hourly Single Space Rate: $1 - up to 1 hour $3 - up to 2 hours $6 - up to 3 hours $9 - 3 to 12 hours $14 - 12 to 24 hours $14 daily max/lost ticket fee

Nightly Single Space Rate: (Thursday – Saturday, 9 pm - 2 am may be charged upon entry): $10 flat rate

Daily Single Space Rate for Special Events Use: (7am to 7am): $20 flat rate

The item has been placed on the consent agenda, meaning it will be passed without comment unless a councilmember asks for it to be removed from the consent agenda.

You can see other items set discussion at this meeting below and find the full meeting agenda on the city’s website.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.