Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

City council to consider rezoning for over 200 new apartments, contracts to maintain Thermo Fisher building

Proposed apartments at Independence Blvd and Carolina Beach Road. The blue buildings toward the...
Proposed apartments at Independence Blvd and Carolina Beach Road. The blue buildings toward the top-left are Hawthorne at Indy West.(Provided by the City of Wilmington North Carolina)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington City Council is set to consider a rezoning request, contracts related to the newly-acquired Thermo Fisher building and other items at a meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

Developers have brought a request to council to rezone 23.33 vacant acres at Carolina Beach Road and Independence Boulevard to allow for a 257-unit complex, including 242 apartments in five four-story buildings and 15 townhomes in five two-story buildings.

The request was brought by attorney Colin J. Tarrant on behalf of the owner, Chaucer Creek Capital, LLC. The real estate firm has previously acquired and worked on several other communities in the Wilmington area, including Mayfaire Flats, Headwaters at Autumn Hall, 17 Social, Flats on Front and Woodlands Landing, per its website.

The proposal was met with unanimous conditional approval from the planning board, whose proposed conditions include a signalized pedestrian crosswalk across Independence Blvd and that the project only be approved if it meets technical and legal standards. It also has strong support with the city’s comprehensive plan.

A city announcement indicates the 12-story office building at 929 N. Front St. will be maintained by Thermo Fisher until Aug. 31. The contracts include $425,000 for housekeeping, $98,000 for elevator maintenance and repair, $170,000 for security services and $459,564 for HVAC maintenance and repair.

City of Wilmington completes purchase of 12-story Thermo Fisher building for $68 million
Thermo Fisher building

You can find the full agenda on the town’s website.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darryl Gregory Warren
911 callers say it looked like WPD officer intentionally struck pedestrian
From left to right: Merax C. Dockery, Ivan R. Garcia and Tanner J. Kaltenberg
Autopsy indicates carbon monoxide poisoning caused death of three Marines found dead in Pender Co.
From left to right. Top row: Donald Hawkins, Rashaad Rogers, Amari Montgomery. Bottom row:...
Wilmington police arrest eight after finding drugs during recent traffic stops
Green water spotted at Wrightsville Beach in July 2023
“It’s not what I want to do”: Man responsible for green dye in Wrightsville Beach waterway says Coast Guard is to blame
James Donelle Gause
Wilmington man found guilty of statutory rape, indecent liberties with children

Latest News

The 1,022-space parking deck acquired by the City of Wilmington as part of the Thermo Fisher...
City set to start using former Thermo Fisher 1,022-space parking deck for special events
BCHS, Dosher Memorial Hospital and Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center collected health data...
Chronic disease, mental health identified as top health concerns in Brunswick County
Wilmington welcomes one its newest restaurants, Covey presents a lovely new building, an...
Cape Fear Foodie: Covey
Health First
Local doctor discusses bladder control treatments