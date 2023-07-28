City council to consider rezoning for over 200 new apartments, contracts to maintain Thermo Fisher building

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington City Council is set to consider a rezoning request, contracts related to the newly-acquired Thermo Fisher building and other items at a meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

Developers have brought a request to council to rezone 23.33 vacant acres at Carolina Beach Road and Independence Boulevard to allow for a 257-unit complex, including 242 apartments in five four-story buildings and 15 townhomes in five two-story buildings.

The request was brought by attorney Colin J. Tarrant on behalf of the owner, Chaucer Creek Capital, LLC. The real estate firm has previously acquired and worked on several other communities in the Wilmington area, including Mayfaire Flats, Headwaters at Autumn Hall, 17 Social, Flats on Front and Woodlands Landing, per its website.

The proposal was met with unanimous conditional approval from the planning board, whose proposed conditions include a signalized pedestrian crosswalk across Independence Blvd and that the project only be approved if it meets technical and legal standards. It also has strong support with the city’s comprehensive plan.

A city announcement indicates the 12-story office building at 929 N. Front St. will be maintained by Thermo Fisher until Aug. 31. The contracts include $425,000 for housekeeping, $98,000 for elevator maintenance and repair, $170,000 for security services and $459,564 for HVAC maintenance and repair.

You can find the full agenda on the town’s website.

