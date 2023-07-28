Chronic disease, mental health identified as top health concerns in Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Health Services on Friday announced the results of its 2022 Community Health Needs Assessment.

The top health concerns identified for Brunswick County residents were:

Chronic disease Mental health Access to health care Health insurance Elder care options

The Brunswick County Steering Committee reviewed the data and developed the list of needs.

BCHS, Dosher Memorial Hospital and Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center collected health data through interviews, focus groups and a survey from June to Sept. 2022. The data included 795 survey responses, 48 interviews and two focus groups involving 36 residents.

“The CHNA is conducted every three years to determine the community’s needs and develop programs to address health priorities. On May 26, 2022, more than 30 stakeholders from Brunswick County participated in a kickoff meeting to formally establish the CHA Steering Committee and to discuss strategies for community engagement, outreach, and data collection. By the time data collection started in June, over 60 people had joined the committee,” a BCHS announcement states.

With the assessment complete, BCHS will be working with public health leaders and the community on developing a plan to improve community health.

“If you are interested in providing input on the programs and services outlined in the CHIP, contact Brunswick County Health Educator Travis Greer at 910.253.2350 or email travis.greer@brunswickcountync.go,” the announcement continues.

You can view the full results below and on the county’s website.

