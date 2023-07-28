Senior Connect
Chris Stapleton surprises girl with a rare backstage meet and greet

By Megan Grisham
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
(Circle) - Chris Stapleton made a little girl’s dream come true over the weekend.

Stapleton’s 2023 All-American Road Show has kept him on the go, performing night after night, but amongst all the shows, one truly stood out.

At his July 14 concert at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach, Virginia, a heartwarming moment unfolded when a young fan named Lily held up a sign that read, “Will you take a picture with me?”

The simple question seemed to really catch Stapleton’s attention because the girl and her family were escorted backstage after the concert, where they patiently waited for Stapleton and his wife, Morgane, to join them.

In the TikTok video, Morgane asks the young fan if she created the sign. She nods and replies, “Yes,” proudly holding out a guitar pick she had received during the concert before the meet-and-greet.

“Well. We saw your sign, and we said, We’ve gotta do that,” Morgane added.

The fan’s successful meet and greet with Stapleton came as a surprise to many, given his reputation as a private person. He is well-known for his low-key status, rarely participating in interviews, let alone participating in meet and greets.

Stapleton also surprised some fans recently by announcing to the world that he will be releasing his 5th studio album, titled “Higher.”

The upcoming album will mark his first studio release since 2020 when he dropped his fourth studio album, “Starting Over,” which won him a Grammy for Best Country Album.

Originally appeared on Circle All Access. https://www.circleallaccess.com/

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

