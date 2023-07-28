Senior Connect
Burgaw announces Summer Sunset Market

Burgaw water tower
Burgaw water tower(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - The Burgaw Tourism Development Authority has announced that its Summer Sunset Market is set for Aug. 11 at the Historic Burgaw Train Depot.

“The Summer Sunset Market will feature craft vendors, a food truck, and live music. Vendor applications are now available for vendors offering homegrown and handmade items,” an announcement from the Burgaw Tourism Development Authority states.

The Beyond the Bayou food truck will be there to provide food, and local musicians will play live music throughout the event.

The market runs from 5 to 9 p.m. Vendors can register online here.

