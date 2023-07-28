BCSO: Law enforcement in Gilbert Road area was due to 19-year-old taking gun from family home
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Gilbert Road area Friday afternoon in reference to a report of a 19-year-old taking a gun from his family’s safe and leaving the home.
Deputies set up a perimeter as a precaution and located the 19-year-old male shortly after in another area of the property.
No one was reported injured.
