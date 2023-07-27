Senior Connect
WMPO to hold public input meetings on plan to address local transportation needs

Traffic Light
Traffic Light(Pixabay)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization has started a plan to identify transportation needs for the Cape Fear River over the next 25 years: Cape Fear Navigating Change 2050.

An evaluation of potential roadway, rail, freight, bus, ferry, aviation, bicycle, and pedestrian projects will be included in the plan for New Hanover County and parts of Brunswick and Pender Counties. The planning process will also allow the public to come and discuss their own transportation needs.

Public input meetings will be held on the following dates and locations:

  • August 3 at the NE NHC Branch Library, Pine Room from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. 
  • August 15 at Carolina Beach Town Hall from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
  • August 17 at Belville Town Hall from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • August 22 at the Pender County Annex Building in Hampstead, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • August 24 at the NHC Senior Resource Center from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
  • August 31 through a virtual meeting from noon to 1 p.m.

You can also offer ideas by visiting the plan’s website and filling out a survey in English or Spanish until November 30.

