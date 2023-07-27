Senior Connect
Wilmington man found guilty of statutory rape, indecent liberties with children

James Donelle Gause
James Donelle Gause(District Attorney's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington resident James Gause was found guilty and sentenced on sex crime charges in New Hanover County Superior Court on Wednesday, July 26.

Per District Attorney Ben David’s office, the 52-year-old was convicted of two counts of statutory rape, two counts of taking indecent liberties with children and one count of statutory sex offense.

He was sentenced to 46-61 years in the N.C. Department of Adult Correction.

The DA’s office says that Wilmington police investigated Gause and the evidence indicated that he sexually abused a minor multiple times in 2020 and 2021.

“New Hanover County jurors heard this case for three days before rendering their verdict,” a DA announcement states.

