Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Rocky Point man arrested for alleged sex crimes, possession of child pornography

Benjamin Eugene-Clae Daniels
Benjamin Eugene-Clae Daniels(Pender County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Benjamin Eugene-Clae Daniels, 39, of Rocky Point, at his home for charges involving child pornography and exploitation of minors on Thursday, July 27.

Daniels was charged with ten counts of Second-Degree Sexual Exploitation of Minors “due to his participation in illegal Internet activities” and possessing images of child pornography. Additional changes are pending.

He is being held under a $250,000 secured bond and his first appearance is scheduled for July 28, 2023, at 9:30 am, in Pender County District Court.

“Any members of the public with information regarding Daniels or related to this investigation are encouraged to contact Detective-Sergeants Steve Clinard or Eric Short at 910-259-1437,” PCSO wrote on their Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Merax C. Dockery, Ivan R. Garcia and Tanner J. Kaltenberg
Autopsy indicates carbon monoxide poisoning caused death of three Marines found dead in Pender Co.
Darryl Gregory Warren
911 callers say it looked like WPD officer intentionally struck pedestrian
From left to right. Top row: Donald Hawkins, Rashaad Rogers, Amari Montgomery. Bottom row:...
Wilmington police arrest eight after finding drugs during recent traffic stops
Green water spotted at Wrightsville Beach in July 2023
“It’s not what I want to do”: Man responsible for green dye in Wrightsville Beach waterway says Coast Guard is to blame
Scene at Burger King at Dawson St
Several people shot at local fast food restaurant

Latest News

Wilmington is well known for it’s parks and recreational areas, however one chemical is putting...
Local elected official speaks out against the use of a harmful chemical in community parks
A Wilmington police officer is accused of hitting a pedestrian while driving while impaired...
911 callers say it looked like WPD officer intentionally struck pedestrian
Official speaks out against use of potentially harmful weed killer
Official speaks out against use of potentially harmful weed killer
Although nearly every baseball expert had their son pegged as the #5 pick, Walker’s parents,...
Walker Jenkins is determined to achieve his dream to become baseball’s best