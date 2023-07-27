Rocky Point man arrested for alleged sex crimes, possession of child pornography

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Benjamin Eugene-Clae Daniels, 39, of Rocky Point, at his home for charges involving child pornography and exploitation of minors on Thursday, July 27.

Daniels was charged with ten counts of Second-Degree Sexual Exploitation of Minors “due to his participation in illegal Internet activities” and possessing images of child pornography. Additional changes are pending.

He is being held under a $250,000 secured bond and his first appearance is scheduled for July 28, 2023, at 9:30 am, in Pender County District Court.

“Any members of the public with information regarding Daniels or related to this investigation are encouraged to contact Detective-Sergeants Steve Clinard or Eric Short at 910-259-1437,” PCSO wrote on their Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.