PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A crash took place on N.C. 53 near Stag Park Road in the Burgaw area on Thursday afternoon.

The road was closed near Stag Park Road at around 2 p.m. and reopened before 4 p.m.

Per a firefighter on the scene, a truck driver was injured in the crash.

WECT has reached out to officials for more information.

