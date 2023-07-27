NCDOT, Carolina Beach have received funding for new sidewalk along U.S. 421

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A new sidewalk is coming to the Carolina Beach community to improve pedestrian safety.

The Town of Carolina Beach and N.C. Department of Transportation (NCDOT) have received funding to build a sidewalk on U.S. 421 (Lake Park Blvd.), stretching from north of Lake Drive to south of Carolina Sands Drive.

The sidewalk will replace a popular pedestrian pathway along the grass, which will provide a safer and more defined walkway for beachgoers and residents.

A construction date for the sidewalk will be announced in the near future.

“On behalf of the citizens of Carolina Beach, I would like to thank the NCDOT for the continued partnership with us to improve pedestrian safety,” Carolina Beach Mayor Lyn Barbee states. “We are experiencing record visitors to our town, and through our synergy with DOT leadership, we can implement safety measures in a timely fashion.”

When no sidewalks are available, NCDOT encourages you to follow these safety tips:

If there is no sidewalk, walk facing traffic and as far from traffic as possible.

Always remain alert. Don’t be distracted by electronic devices.

Never assume a driver sees you. Create eye contact with the driver as they approach.

Utilize cross streets at crosswalks or intersections whenever possible. If none are present, locate a well-lit area where you have the best view of traffic. Look for cars in all directions, then wait for a pause in traffic that creates enough time to cross safely. Be sure to continue watching traffic as you cross.

Watch for cars exiting or entering driveways or backing up in parking lots.

