Lightning hits tree, causes wood to split off and strike man near Lake Waccamaw

LAKE WACCAMAW, N.C. (WECT) - A man was hospitalized after getting hit by a section of a tree in the Lake Waccamaw area at around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the Lake Waccamaw Fire and Rescue Department.

The department says the lightning hit the tree and caused part of it to split off and hit the man on a road by Lake Waccamaw.

Officials say he was talking and alert when he was taken to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center, and nobody else was injured.

