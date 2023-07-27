Senior Connect
Golf sponsorship puts viral spotlight on Wilmington-based company MegaCorp

By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 11:31 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Thanks to a professional golfer who just won the British Open over the weekend, local logistics and trucking firm MegaCorp is receiving a lot of attention online.

MegaCorp sponsors the winner, Brian Harman, who also won the Wells Fargo Championship at Eagle Point Golf Club in 2017. Harman sported a hat bearing the company’s name at the British Open this year.

MegaCorp’s Director of Marketing Katie Braskett visited WECT’s studio to talk about the attention the company has received.

You can watch the full interview in the video above.

