Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

First Alert Forecast: triple digit heat index values to stay

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 4:04 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with another hot Cape Fear day Thursday with afternoon temperatures cresting in the lower and middle 90s and heat index reaching the likes of 100, 102, etc. Breaks in the shade and air conditioning and extra water intake will be your best bets to cool off; a stray shower or storm could briefly do the job in a lucky few spots. The 84-degree surf will harbor a low to moderate rip current risk through Thursday.

In your extended First Alert Forecast: more heat! Friday will have similar vibes to Thursday, except weak low pressure to the south could sponsor an uptick in cloud coverage. The weekend will have temperatures in the middle 90s and heat index values possibly eclipsing even more stressful benchmarks like 104, 106, etc. The chance for a cooling, drenching, and electric storm will hover at low through Saturday before climbing to medium Sunday, so please stay alert.

New tropical storm formation is possible near or north of the Caribbean islands next week. As of now, the Carolinas or North America face no definable tropical threats. The season is still young; visit, read and heed wect.com/hurricane now in case tropical systems start to threaten later.

Catch your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Merax C. Dockery, Ivan R. Garcia and Tanner J. Kaltenberg
Autopsy indicates carbon monoxide poisoning caused death of three Marines found dead in Pender Co.
Darryl Gregory Warren
WPD officer accused of hitting pedestrian, driving while impaired
From left to right. Top row: Donald Hawkins, Rashaad Rogers, Amari Montgomery. Bottom row:...
Wilmington police arrest eight after finding drugs during recent traffic stops
Green water spotted at Wrightsville Beach in July 2023
“It’s not what I want to do”: Man responsible for green dye in Wrightsville Beach waterway says Coast Guard is to blame
Scene at Burger King at Dawson St
Several people shot at local fast food restaurant

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast for Wed. evening Jul. 26, 2023.
First Alert Forecast: some life in the tropics as heat rolls on at home
Your First Alert Forecast for Wed. evening Jul. 26, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Wed. morning, July 24, 2023...
Your First Alert Forecast from Wed. morning, July 26, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. Evening, Jul. 25, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. Evening, Jul. 25, 2023