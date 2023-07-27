First Alert Forecast: triple digit heat index values to stay

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with another hot Cape Fear day Thursday with afternoon temperatures cresting in the lower and middle 90s and heat index reaching the likes of 100, 102, etc. Breaks in the shade and air conditioning and extra water intake will be your best bets to cool off; a stray shower or storm could briefly do the job in a lucky few spots. The 84-degree surf will harbor a low to moderate rip current risk through Thursday.

In your extended First Alert Forecast: more heat! Friday will have similar vibes to Thursday, except weak low pressure to the south could sponsor an uptick in cloud coverage. The weekend will have temperatures in the middle 90s and heat index values possibly eclipsing even more stressful benchmarks like 104, 106, etc. The chance for a cooling, drenching, and electric storm will hover at low through Saturday before climbing to medium Sunday, so please stay alert.

New tropical storm formation is possible near or north of the Caribbean islands next week. As of now, the Carolinas or North America face no definable tropical threats. The season is still young; visit, read and heed wect.com/hurricane now in case tropical systems start to threaten later.

