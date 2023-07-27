Senior Connect
Elizabethtown seeking artists for 250th anniversary logo contest, murals

The "Welcome to Elizabethtown" sign
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - The Elizabethtown 250th Committee is looking for artists to work on murals, displays and a logo for the town for a celebration set for Sept. 23.

Artists are invited to submit work for murals and displays for downtown and murals at the farmer’s market.

A contest will be held for artists to design a logo interpreting the town’s past, present and future to be printed on t-shirts and other merchandise to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the town’s founding.

“The committee is also working on permanent murals at the Cape Fear Farmers Market and a display of local art in the downtown area over the September 23 weekend. Artist who are interested in participating in these events should plan to attend a meeting on Wednesday, August 9 at 5pm at the Cape Fear Farmers Market in Elizabethtown. For more information on the meeting, call Terri Dennison at 910-862-4368,” a town announcement states.

You can learn more and see how to submit a logo for the contest on the Elizabethtown website.

