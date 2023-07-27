Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

The Cruise Brothers to play WECT Sounds of Summer concert

Sounds of Summer 2021
Sounds of Summer 2021(tcw-wect)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Cruise Brothers are set to play Wrightsville Beach Park for the WECT Sounds of Summer concert series on Thursday from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

This week’s show will be hosted by WECT Reporter Zach Solon.

You’re invited to bring coolers, lawn chairs and blankets, but keep in mind that alcohol is not allowed at the park.

This story will be updated if the concert needs to be delayed or cancelled due to weather.

See the full lineup for WECT Sounds of Summer Concert Series
Calling all bands! We want YOU for the 2019 WECT Sounds of Summer Concert Series

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Merax C. Dockery, Ivan R. Garcia and Tanner J. Kaltenberg
Autopsy indicates carbon monoxide poisoning caused death of three Marines found dead in Pender Co.
Darryl Gregory Warren
WPD officer accused of hitting pedestrian, driving while impaired
From left to right. Top row: Donald Hawkins, Rashaad Rogers, Amari Montgomery. Bottom row:...
Wilmington police arrest eight after finding drugs during recent traffic stops
Green water spotted at Wrightsville Beach in July 2023
“It’s not what I want to do”: Man responsible for green dye in Wrightsville Beach waterway says Coast Guard is to blame
Scene at Burger King at Dawson St
Several people shot at local fast food restaurant

Latest News

Local athletic director talks about being prepared for emergencies involving student-athletes
Increased complaints and accidents are happening in one beach town, causing law enforcement to...
Police officers at one beach town enforcing golf cart rules more strictly after collisions
Police officers at one beach town are enforcing golf cart rules more strictly after accidents
(Source: WECT)
Golf sponsorship puts viral spotlight on Wilmington-based company MegaCorp