The Cruise Brothers to play WECT Sounds of Summer concert

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Cruise Brothers are set to play Wrightsville Beach Park for the WECT Sounds of Summer concert series on Thursday from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

This week’s show will be hosted by WECT Reporter Zach Solon.

You’re invited to bring coolers, lawn chairs and blankets, but keep in mind that alcohol is not allowed at the park.

This story will be updated if the concert needs to be delayed or cancelled due to weather.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.