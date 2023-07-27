Senior Connect
Columbus County Schools details administrative changes, new principals

A North Carolina Public Schools bus for Columbus County
A North Carolina Public Schools bus for Columbus County(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County Schools on Thursday detailed administrative changes will take effect on Aug. 1.

The district says the changes are due to a recent retirement.

East Columbus Jr./Sr. High School Principal Jamie Faulk will move to the Central Office to be the Curriculum Support Coordinator.

“Mr. Faulk’s varied background across the K-12 spectrum brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the position. He will work with administrators and teachers to ensure that curricula areas are well understood and effectively implemented,” a CCS announcement states.

West Columbus High School principal Kenneth Bowen will take over Faulk’s position and be principal at East Columbus Jr./Sr. High School.

“Dr. Bowen has an expansive background as an administrator and principal. Dr. Bowen is also Native American, and will soon be a resident of the area, providing a unique perspective as it relates to the community and stakeholders,” the announcement continues.

East Columbus Jr./Sr. High School Assistant Principal John Browning will take over Bowen’s position and be principal at West Columbus High School.

“Mr. Browning spent many years as a teacher and coach at West Columbus High School, serving also as assistant principal at Tabor City School during the 22-23 school year. Mr. Browning is uniquely qualified to assume the role of principal due to his experience with the community and passion for West Columbus High School.”

CCS says in its announcement that making the decisions to move principals a month before the semester begins will allow for “continuity of leadership” in the upcoming school year.

