Car mechanic details exhaust leak as possible cause for carbon monoxide poisoning

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County Deputies found three U.S. Marines dead inside a car Sunday morning.

Investigators say autopsy results show their cause of death as carbon monoxide poisoning.

This is still an ongoing investigation but many of you at home have been asking how these men could have died from carbon monoxide poisoning from inside the car.

Daniel Bostic, the manager at Black’s Tire and Auto, says that even though you might smell the exhaust gas--you can’t see or smell the actual carbon monoxide from it.

“One way or another, whether you have an exhaust leak or port is bad, it’s causing those gases to leak out. And even though you think you’re in [an] open area [and] it’s leaking out into the air, it still has that capability of getting into the vehicle and sealing itself into the vehicle while you’re inside,” Bostic said.

He says if there was a mechanical problem with the car, nine out of 10 times newer cars will detect a problem. A light would pop up on your dashboard, like the check engine light, and it’s then in your best interest to have a mechanic take a look at it and fix the problem so it doesn’t end in a tragedy.

Bostic says this serves as a good reminder to get your car serviced at an auto shop regularly so the experts can detect when there might be something wrong...

“Just [get] a simple 23-point inspection done on your vehicle. Usually it’s free, something you can do very quickly to be able to prevent some of these things. You’ll be able to notice that there may be an issue or if a check engine light comes on on your vehicle, it’s best to go ahead and have someone check that out, at least run the code so you can have a better idea of what possibly may be going on with your vehicle,” Bostic said.

If you have an older car from the year 2000 or earlier, Bostic says it’s a good idea to get a carbon monoxide reader for your car, similar to one you would have in your home.

There are still many unanswered questions as the investigation continues. We will continue to provide updates as we learn more.

