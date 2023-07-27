Burgaw to host Autumn Fest on Oct. 21

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Burgaw announced Thursday that its first Autumn Fest is set for Oct. 21 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the downtown area.

“Autumn Fest will feature numerous activities including craft vendors, kids’ activities and candy, pumpkin decorating, kids’ costume contest, and live entertainment provided by Massive Grass Band, The Smoky Dunes, No Sleeves Magic, and a live demonstration by Lion’s Crest Martial Arts,” a town announcement states.

The town says it will also feature a Graveyard 5K and Boo-gaw Trick or Treat One Mile run sponsored by Go Time of Wilmington. The 5K will run through the Osgood Canal Greenway Urban Trail and move through the Burgaw Cemetery, while the one-mile run will have candy stations for young runners in the downtown area.

“We are excited to host this brand-new fall event in our downtown district,” said Cody Suggs, Burgaw Parks and Recreation Director. “The event is centered around providing a fun family friendly atmosphere that all can enjoy during the Autumn season.”

The Burgaw Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department is accepting registrations for craft vendors at a rate of $60 for a 10x10-foot space. No registration fee is required for Pender County nonprofits or Burgaw area businesses looking to participate for their organizations.

People can learn more and sign up to be a craft vendor on the Burgaw website. Nonprofits and businesses looking to get a booth should contract the Parks department directly at (910) 300-6401 or recreation@burgawnc.gov.

“The event is currently being sponsored by Burgaw Parks, Recreation and Tourism, Pender County Parks and Recreation, and the Burgaw Tourism Development Authority,” the announcement continues.

