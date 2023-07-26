YWCA to host Women of Achievement Legacy Event

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The YWCA of the Lower Cape Fear region has announced it is providing services for women and their families at its Women of Achievement Legacy Event on September 27.

“Since 1985, the YWCA has honored nearly 500 women as part of its mission to recognize and celebrate the outstanding accomplishments of women and young leaders in our Cape Fear community. To commemorate the 38 years and nearly 500 women whose work supported our community, YWCA will host Unforgettable Moments an extraordinary evening of celebration to honor the remarkable legacy of women’s contributions to our community and the Awards that recognized their achievements,” YWCA wrote in a press release.

Early bird tickets can be purchased for $75 here. Sponsorship opportunities can be found here.

