WPD officer accused of hitting pedestrian, driving while impaired

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington police officer is accused of hitting a pedestrian while driving while impaired Tuesday.

According to Sgt. Marcus Bethea with the State Highway Patrol, 39-year-old Darryl Gregory Warren was charged with driving while impaired and reckless driving.

Officials say that the State Highway Patrol responded to a collision at the 5300 block of Gingerwood Dr. just before 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

“A 2014 Toyota Tundra pickup truck operated by Darryl Gregory Warren, 39, of Wilmington, NC, was traveling south on Gingerwood Dr. and made a U-turn to revert to traveling north. Warren failed to complete the turn and instead ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a pedestrian and a parked vehicle,” according to information from the State Highway Patrol. “The driver and pedestrian were known to each other, and the pedestrian was previously a passenger in the Toyota pickup truck before exiting the vehicle to walk on foot.”

Bethea said the pedestrian was taken to NHRMC to be treated for minor injuries.

According to Sgt. Bethea, Warren was arrested and taken to the New Hanover County Detention Center where he submitted to a breath analysis, which registered a .10 BAC.

Warren reportedly was off-duty at the time.

According to Lt. Jerry Brewer with the New Hanover Co. Sheriff’s Office, Warren was not processed for a mugshot because was given an unsecured bond.

WECT has reached out to the WPD for an update on Warren’s status with the department.

