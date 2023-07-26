Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Wilmington police looking for missing 26-year-old man

Brandon Lee Carter
Brandon Lee Carter(Wilmington NC Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced on Wednesday that it is searching for Brandon Lee Carter.

Per the WPD, he is 26 years old, 5 feet 6 inches tall and 130 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. Police say he has a scar on his chest, may be carrying a black bag with 7 days worth of clothes inside and is not familiar with the Wilmington area. The WPD says he was last seen on Monday, July 24, on the 2500 block of Troy Dr.

“If you see him please dial 911. Anyone with information is encouraged to call (910) 343-3600,” the WPD announcement states.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene at Burger King at Dawson St
Several people shot at local fast food restaurant
From left to right: Merax C. Dockery, Ivan R. Garcia and Tanner J. Kaltenberg
Three people found dead in car identified as three Marines who served at Camp Lejeune
When he arrived at the scene, the deputy found Tracey Taylor deceased behind the residence.
Sheriff’s office investigating homicide in Riegelwood
Car flips on Lincoln and Oleander
Three injured in crash at Oleander Dr. and Lincoln Rd.
The single-vehicle wreck happened at approximately 11:30 p.m. on S. 17th Street between Gallery...
One person hospitalized after rollover wreck in Wilmington

Latest News

Brunswick County Schools begins using app to let parents track school bus locations
Electric vehicle catches fire after hitting debris on I-140
Venus flytraps still a threatened species in N.C. but species expected to remain stable
Green water spotted at Wrightsville Beach in July 2023
PHOTOS: Residents spot bright green water at Wrightsville Beach
New Hanover County Schools will hold its annual summer graduation ceremony for seniors who have...
New Hanover Co. Schools holding summer school graduation ceremony