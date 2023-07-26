Wilmington police looking for missing 26-year-old man

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced on Wednesday that it is searching for Brandon Lee Carter.

Per the WPD, he is 26 years old, 5 feet 6 inches tall and 130 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. Police say he has a scar on his chest, may be carrying a black bag with 7 days worth of clothes inside and is not familiar with the Wilmington area. The WPD says he was last seen on Monday, July 24, on the 2500 block of Troy Dr.

“If you see him please dial 911. Anyone with information is encouraged to call (910) 343-3600,” the WPD announcement states.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.