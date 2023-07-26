Wilmington police arrest five after finding drugs during recent traffic stops

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police arrested several people after finding drugs during two traffic stops in the past week.

On Sunday, July 23, units stopped a vehicle in the 3000 block of Market Street around 11:53 p.m. for a traffic violation. Officers reportedly smelled marijuana and located a stolen firearm, 20 bindles of heroin, other pills and marijuana.

32-year-old Shawn Nichols was the driver of the car and was charged with PWIMSD Schedule I and II Controlled Substance, Possession of Firearm by a Felon, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Felony Possession of Stolen Firearm. He is being held without bond.

At another traffic stop on Wednesday night, around 7:30, WPD and the City/County Task Force stopped a vehicle that was speeding on Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway. Five people were detained and arrested when “more than 900 grams of marijuana and three firearms were located inside the vehicle”, according to a WPD press release.

21-year-old Rashaad Rogers, 21-year-old Amari Montgomery, and 20-year-old Jahiem Stukes are charged with Possession of Marijuana, Felony Maintain Vehicle/Dwelling Controlled Substance, Felony Conspiracy, and Contributing Delinquency of Juvenile, among other charges. They are being held under a $30,000 secured bond each and the firearms were seized.

Two juveniles were also charged with narcotic-related offenses in the incident on MLK Parkway.

