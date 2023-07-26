Senior Connect
Video shows sea lions charging at beachgoers at La Jolla Cove in San Diego

Video shows a group of sea lions appearing to charge at beachgoers in San Diego. (Source: @whoisjaphet/LOCAL NEWS X/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SAN DIEGO (Gray News/TMX) - A group of sea lions charged at beachgoers who appeared to get a little too close to the wild animals over the weekend.

A video shared by Instagram user @whoisjaphet shows the sea lions rushing at the crowd on a La Jolla Cove beach.

“Please give the sea lions plenty of room,” a voice can be heard saying over a loudspeaker in the video. “They have bitten people, and they are protected animals.”

As some of the beachgoers backed away, another barking sea lion is seen charging out of the water, sending the group of people screaming.

Sea lions regularly sunbathe on the rocks in La Jolla Cove. The beach area is part of the San Diego La Jolla Underwater Park Ecological Reserve.

Signs are posted warning beachgoers to keep a safe distance away from the animals.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

