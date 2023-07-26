TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closure planned for 701 bridge in Bladen County

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - On Aug. 2, the U.S. 701 bridge over the Cape Fear River in Bladen County will be reduced to one lane, weather permitting.

“The intermittent lane reduction, which will require flagging operations on the two-lane bridge, is necessary for contract workers to complete the installation of concrete-reinforced girders on the north side of the river,” a NCDOT news release states. “The lane closures will be off and on between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., each time lasting about an hour while girders are set into place. Drivers should expect delays crossing the bridge on Aug. 2. and should proceed through the lane closure cautiously.”

After being awarded a $23.3 million contract, Smith-Rowe LLC of Mount Airy began constructing the four-lane bridge in 2020.

Earlier this year, Smith-Rowe LLC permanently shifted traffic from the old bridge onto a new portion of the bridge.

The new bridge is expected to fully open in 2024.

