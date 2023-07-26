Three Brunswick Community College students awarded $1,000 scholarships

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The Foundation of Brunswick Community College announced Wednesday that three BCC students have been awarded $1,000 scholarships from Dosher Memorial Hospital Foundation.

“The funds are part of a $20,000 Noren Foundation grant awarded to the Dosher Foundation to support BCC healthcare students and the hospital’s professional development and training needs,” a BCC announcement states.

The recipients were Evelyn Andres, Alexander Hughes and Karen Willis.

“Dosher Memorial Hospital Foundation is a true partner in the success of our students,” said The Foundation of BCC Executive Director Teresa Nelson. “We are grateful to the Foundation and all who contribute to its important work.”

