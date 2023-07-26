Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Teen killed after being thrown from ATV towed by another ATV, troopers say

Diamont G. Caudill, 16, was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Diamont G. Caudill, 16, was taken to the hospital where he later died.(MGN)
By Evan Hatter and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/Gray News) – A 16-year-old in Kentucky died after being thrown from an ATV, according to troopers.

Authorities said Diamont G. Caudill was on an ATV being towed by another ATV when the first one flipped and threw the high school student off of it.

Caudill was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Police said he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Caudill’s body was sent to the state medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.

Copyright 2023 WYMT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene at Burger King at Dawson St
Several people shot at local fast food restaurant
From left to right: Merax C. Dockery, Ivan R. Garcia and Tanner J. Kaltenberg
Autopsy indicates carbon monoxide poisoning caused death of three Marines found dead in Pender Co.
When he arrived at the scene, the deputy found Tracey Taylor deceased behind the residence.
Sheriff’s office investigating homicide in Riegelwood
Car flips on Lincoln and Oleander
Three injured in crash at Oleander Dr. and Lincoln Rd.
The single-vehicle wreck happened at approximately 11:30 p.m. on S. 17th Street between Gallery...
One person hospitalized after rollover wreck in Wilmington

Latest News

Brunswick County Schools begins using app to let parents track school bus locations
Electric vehicle catches fire after hitting debris on I-140
Venus flytraps still a threatened species in N.C. but species expected to remain stable
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden arrives for a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26,...
Biden’s son Hunter pleads not guilty to 2 tax crimes after agreement with prosecutors falls through
The Coast Guard announced Tuesday that it permanently relieved Capt. Matthew Baer of command...
Coast Guard: Baer permanently relieved of command