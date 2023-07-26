Senior Connect
Southport makes changes to let contractors work earlier and later in the day to avoid extreme heat

City of Southport
City of Southport(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Southport Board of Alderman voted in an emergency called meeting on Wednesday to adjust its noise ordinance to help contractors stay out of the heat.

The new ordinance allows for contractors to work later and earlier during times of adverse weather and other emergency events.

Per a city announcement, it is encouraging builders, contractors and other people working outside to use the time to get work done toward the early morning and evening to avoid the worst of the heat.

“This is a humane response to the suffering we can see all around us in this extreme heat. There have been numerous accounts of landscapers, roofers, painters, heavy equipment operators, and road crews fainting or needing medical attention while working in the heat right here in Southport. I hate for anyone to be disturbed by noise any earlier than expected, but I feel we should do what we can to protect the health of people whose jobs require them to be working outside in these difficult days,” said Alderman Lowe Davis.

Mayor Hatem also gave a statement:

“The decision by our Board to amend the Code of Ordinances to allow the City Manager to modify work times for outdoor private contractors will help to mitigate the effects of adverse conditions on them due to weather or other potential emergencies.”

You can find the full meeting agenda on the city’s website.

