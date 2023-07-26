Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Small funnel cloud spotted over DC

A funnel cloud was visible over Washington, D.C., on Tuesday afternoon. (Chris Atkin/Weather Tracker/TMX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 6:41 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Observant visitors to the area around the U.S. Capitol building on Tuesday afternoon were treated to a unusual sight: the unmistakable shape of a funnel cloud extending diagonally from the sky and seemingly almost reaching the tip of the Capitol dome itself.

The funnel cloud never touched down on the ground and therefore can’t be classified as a tornado. There was no damage and no reports of any other funnel clouds in the area Tuesday. But a photo of the thin, wispy twister curving over the Capitol drew more than 1 million views on Twitter.

Although the area around Washington isn’t considered a tornado hotspot, small proto-twisters like the one Tuesday “certainly do happen sometimes,” said Austin Mansfield, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

They’re most common during what Mansfield called “convection season” — the warm months running from spring through the end of summer. Although strong thunderstorms are fairly routine in the nation’s capital, Mansfield said a particular type of “spin in the atmosphere” is what tips things over into funnel cloud conditions.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene at Burger King at Dawson St
Several people shot at local fast food restaurant
The Speedway on 14477 Hwy 17, Hampstead, where three people were found dead on July 23, 2023
Three people found dead in car identified as three Marines who served at Camp Lejeune
When he arrived at the scene, the deputy found Tracey Taylor deceased behind the residence.
Sheriff’s office investigating homicide in Riegelwood
Car flips on Lincoln and Oleander
Three injured in crash at Oleander Dr. and Lincoln Rd.
The single-vehicle wreck happened at approximately 11:30 p.m. on S. 17th Street between Gallery...
One person hospitalized after rollover wreck in Wilmington

Latest News

Colorado authorities are looking for escaped inmate Mark Fox.
Police search for ‘dangerous’ inmate after Colorado jail break
File - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks after a Federal Open Market Committee...
A Fed still wary of inflation is set to raise rates to a 22-year peak
In a statement, Cigna Healthcare said the lawsuit “appears highly questionable and seems to be...
Cigna health giant accused of improperly rejecting thousands of patient claims using an algorithm
A funnel cloud was visible over Washington, D.C., on Tuesday afternoon.
Funnel cloud spotted over Washington, DC