Police: Teen driver dies after dump truck crashes into 9 vehicles at red light

Kansas police say a teen driver has died after a dump truck plowed into nine cars that were stopped at a red light. (Source: KCTV)
By KCTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV/Gray News) - Police in Kansas say a teen has died in a crash involving a dump truck Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Overland Park Police Department, a 17-year-old driver was killed after a dump truck slammed into nine cars that were stopped at a red light.

The crash happened at the intersection of Metcalf Avenue and 115th Street, about 15 minutes from the downtown area.

Police said the truck struck the teen’s vehicle first. The 17-year-old was transported to the hospital but later died.

Overland police said the dump truck driver is having their blood tested as the crash remains under investigation.

The department did not immediately identify the drivers involved.

Copyright 2023 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

