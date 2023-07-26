Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

PHOTOS: Residents spot bright green water at Wrightsville Beach

Green water spotted at Wrightsville Beach in July 2023
Green water spotted at Wrightsville Beach in July 2023(Heidi Winslow)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Wrightsville Beach residents have shared photos of bright green water at the shore seen in the latter parts of July.

A similar event happened a year ago, when the U.S. Coast Guard said that a neighbor used green dye to detect leaks causing erosion due to his frustration with construction.

This story is developing, and WECT is working to learn more about the unusual water color.

Caption

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene at Burger King at Dawson St
Several people shot at local fast food restaurant
From left to right: Merax C. Dockery, Ivan R. Garcia and Tanner J. Kaltenberg
Three people found dead in car identified as three Marines who served at Camp Lejeune
When he arrived at the scene, the deputy found Tracey Taylor deceased behind the residence.
Sheriff’s office investigating homicide in Riegelwood
Car flips on Lincoln and Oleander
Three injured in crash at Oleander Dr. and Lincoln Rd.
The single-vehicle wreck happened at approximately 11:30 p.m. on S. 17th Street between Gallery...
One person hospitalized after rollover wreck in Wilmington

Latest News

Brunswick County Schools begins using app to let parents track school bus locations
Electric vehicle catches fire after hitting debris on I-140
Venus flytraps still a threatened species in N.C. but species expected to remain stable
New Hanover County Schools will hold its annual summer graduation ceremony for seniors who have...
New Hanover Co. Schools holding summer school graduation ceremony