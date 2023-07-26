Senior Connect
Oak Island man accused of fleeing arrest after leaving courthouse

John Douglas Wagoner
John Douglas Wagoner(Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of an Oak Island man on Wednesday.

Per the BCSO, 27-year-old John Douglas Wagoner is accused of fleeing to elude arrest after he was issued a $1 million bond in the Brunswick County Courthouse. The sheriff’s office says he fled by vehicle at first and then on foot but was quickly captured by deputies.

He was charged with fleeing to elude arrest and possession of methamphetamine, and he is being held at the Brunswick County jail.

