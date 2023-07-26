Senior Connect
NCDHHS works toward Oct. 1 start date for Medicaid expansion

NCDHHS says that changes still require action by the N.C. General Assembly. (MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services is working toward making the Medicaid expansion take effect on Oct. 1, given it receives authority from the General Assembly.

“This announcement is part of a compromise agreement NCDHHS obtained from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services that will allow the department to move forward with the required public notices for beneficiaries, counties and providers while still awaiting authority from the NC General Assembly,” an NCDHHS announcement states.

NCDHHS says that changes still require action by the N.C. General Assembly. Lawmakers would either need to de-couple the expansion start date from the budget or use an enacted budget by Sept 1.

The department is working to reduce the time it takes for the expansion to be implemented after receiving permission from the legislature from 90-120 days down to 30 days. The NCDHHS says this is an effort to make sure enrollment begins more quickly.

“If NCDHHS does not have authority to move forward by Sept. 1, the earliest fallback date is Dec. 1, 2023, and depending on how late authority is given, it could fall into 2024. As part of the compromise to move forward, NCDHHS is opening the public comment period on the State Plan Amendment for Medicaid Expansion’s Alternative Benefit Plan, a legal document required to be submitted to the federal government,” the announcement continues.

Once the NCDHHS can implement the expansion, people aged 19-64 with incomes up to 138 percent of the federal poverty level will become eligible for Medicaid. That would include people living alone making under about $20,000 a year, or a family of three earning a total of under $34,000 combined.

You can learn more and find information to submit a public comment here.

