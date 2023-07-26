Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development to hold gala

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development’s 2023 Presidential Soiree and Gala Evening is set for Saturday, July 29.

“We are positioned to provide so many wonderful programs because of the support received from this event. We believe funding should not serve as a barrier for educational access or medical services,” the Mt. Calvary Center website states.

The event will be hosted at the Country Club of Landfall and include a VIP reception, keynote speakers, entertainment, dinner and more.

Tickets are available on the Mt. Calvary Center website.

