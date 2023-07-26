Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: some life in the tropics as heat rolls on at home

Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. Evening, Jul. 25, 2023
By Gannon Medwick
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:02 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The National Hurricane Center has trimmed tropical development chances for a broad low pressure system between Bermuda and the Bahamas to near zero. The agency has also identified a new disturbance near Africa and, a few days out, an associated potential development zone just north of the Caribbean islands. No definable tropical threats exist for the Carolinas at this time. Your First Alert Weather Team will keep you updated, of course!

Back home in the Cape Fear Region, your First Alert Forecast stocks highs in the lower and middle 90s and heat index values near 102 or 104 Wednesday afternoon. Please stay rested, hydrated, and a good neighbor to people and pets! Abundant sunshine, scattered haze and clouds, stray showers and storms, light southerly breezes round out your Wednesday forecast. And in the 84-degree surf: the rip current risk is gauged at low to moderate.

Seasonable to above-average heat is likely to continue at least through the end of the month.

Catch your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Visit, read and heed wect.com/hurricane now in case tropical storms start to threaten later.

