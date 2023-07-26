Senior Connect
Coast Guard: Baer permanently relieved of command

The Coast Guard announced Tuesday that it permanently relieved Capt. Matthew Baer of command...
The Coast Guard announced Tuesday that it permanently relieved Capt. Matthew Baer of command “due to a loss of confidence in his judgment and ability to fulfill his assigned duties.” (Source: WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WECT) - The Coast Guard announced Tuesday that it permanently relieved Capt. Matthew Baer of command “due to a loss of confidence in his judgment and ability to fulfill his assigned duties.”

In June, Baer was temporarily relieved as the commander of Coast Guard Sector North Carolina pending the results of an administrative investigation.

The Coast Guard says Capt. Tim List has assumed the duties as Sector North Carolina commander.

“List is responsible for leading a team of over 1,300 active, Reserve, and Auxiliary Coast Guard women and men operating eight boat stations, three aids to navigation teams, two marine safety detachments, two sector field offices, and one cutter in an area of responsibility which spans 3,375 nautical miles of inland, river, and coastal waterways, two military and economic strategic ports, and three interstate lakes,” a news release states.

Officials say Baer has been temporarily reassigned to the 5th Coast Guard District headquarters.

