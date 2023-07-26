Cape Fear Community College announces night classes for interior design

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College has announced that it is offering a night class program in interior design.

Per the announcement released on Wednesday, the program lets students explore their talent and learn new skills while keeping up with their daytime commitments.

“We are proud to offer night classes in interior design, opening doors of opportunity for aspiring designers who have been unable to explore their passion due to time constraints,” said Jim Varrone, CFCC Public Service Department Chair.

The two-year program helps students learn the requirements of the professions, interior design history, business skills and more.

Classes will begin on Aug. 18, and you can learn more on the CFCC website.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.